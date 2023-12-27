Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plunges as traders sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1395.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1395.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI Life opened at 1396.05 and closed at 1395.8. The stock reached a high of 1409 and a low of 1387.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 139,718.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,773 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1395.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1395.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Sbi Life is 1395.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.35.

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1395.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, there were 12,773 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1395.8.

