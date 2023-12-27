Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plunges as traders sell off

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last trading day, SBI Life opened at ₹1396.05 and closed at ₹1395.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1409 and a low of ₹1387.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹139,718.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,773 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
