Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Sbi Life stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1293 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1294.95, and it closed at ₹1300.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1297.75 and a low of ₹1274.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹129,424.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 36,519 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1300.5 yesterday
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a trading volume of 36,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1300.5.
