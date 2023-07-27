Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1300.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1293 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1294.95, and it closed at 1300.5. The stock reached a high of 1297.75 and a low of 1274.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,424.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 36,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1300.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a trading volume of 36,519 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1300.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.