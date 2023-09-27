Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares plunge as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1289.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1285 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1300.25, closed at 1293.2, reached a high of 1301.95, and dropped to a low of 1285.4. The company's market capitalization is 129,536.08 crore. The 52-week high is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 7363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1285, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1289.5

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1285, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -4.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,363 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,293.2.

