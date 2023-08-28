Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock shows strong gains in today's trading

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1280.05 and closed at ₹1294.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1297.9 and a low of ₹1280.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹129,729.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.