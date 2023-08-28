Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock shows strong gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1294.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1280.05 and closed at 1294.05. The stock reached a high of 1297.9 and a low of 1280.05. The market capitalization of the company is 129,729.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 11,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1294.9

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.5, and it has experienced a 0.59% increase. This translates to a net change of 7.6 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.95, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1294.9

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1301.95 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 7.05.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months4.43%
6 Months15.54%
YTD5.29%
1 Year-0.05%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1295.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1294.05

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1295.95. There has been a 0.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9 points.

28 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1294.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 11,645 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1294.05.

