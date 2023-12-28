Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1403.5 and closed at ₹1395.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1423.85 and a low of ₹1401.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹142,101.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1491.5 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.