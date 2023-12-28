Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 1395.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1403.5 and closed at 1395.45. The stock reached a high of 1423.85 and a low of 1401.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 142,101.02 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1491.5 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1395.45 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 25,397 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 1395.45.

