comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward movement in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward movement in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1296.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life had an opening price of 1299.95 and a closing price of 1293. The highest price reached during the day was 1311.4, while the lowest price was 1293.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,745.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. A total of 22,788 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:15:15 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1296.7

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.2, which represents a 0.42 percent increase compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.5.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06:50 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.2, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1293

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1296.2 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:05:58 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 22,788 shares. The closing price for the day was 1293.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout