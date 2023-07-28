Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward movement in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life had an opening price of ₹1299.95 and a closing price of ₹1293. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1311.4, while the lowest price was ₹1293.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹129,745.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. A total of 22,788 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.