Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1296.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI Life had an opening price of 1299.95 and a closing price of 1293. The highest price reached during the day was 1311.4, while the lowest price was 1293.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,745.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. A total of 22,788 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1296.7

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.2, which represents a 0.42 percent increase compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.5.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.2, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1293

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1296.2 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 22,788 shares. The closing price for the day was 1293.

