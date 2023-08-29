Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plunges as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 1294.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1290.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, Sbi Life opened at 1300.95 and closed at 1294.9. The stock had a high of 1307.1 and a low of 1289.5. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 129219.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 8417 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1290.85, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1294.9

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1290.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.05, which suggests that the stock has decreased by 4.05.

29 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1294.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 8,417 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1294.9.

