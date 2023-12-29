Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Day

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1430 and closed at ₹1419.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1444.55 and a low of ₹1419.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹143,277.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 18,131 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price for SBI Life is ₹1431. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
