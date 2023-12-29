Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 1419.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1430 and closed at 1419.25. The stock reached a high of 1444.55 and a low of 1419.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 143,277.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 18,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1431, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1419.25

The current stock price for SBI Life is 1431. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

29 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1419.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 18,131 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1419.25.

