LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Insurance Stock Soars in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 1380.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1413.2 and closed at 1410.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1414, while the lowest was 1357.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at 139,002.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1495 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:42:33 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India915.2511.951.32950.1530.2578895.41
Bajaj Finserve1621.4-8.8-0.541741.851216.1258229.82
SBI Life Insurance Company1404.0523.31.691495.01039.25140530.63
HDFC Life Insurance Company579.90.80.14710.6457.95124643.48
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company491.14.50.92615.55380.9570648.24
29 Jan 2024, 11:39:05 AM IST

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1397.7 as against previous close of 1391.5

SBI Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1410.05. The bid price for the stock is Rs. 1417.05, while the offer price is Rs. 1418.05. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life's stock is 7,397,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:32:57 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1391.15 and a high of 1425.1 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:22:47 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1413.45, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1413.45 with a percent change of 2.37. This represents a net change of 32.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:53:48 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1420.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 16.4 (+49.77%) & 44.5 (+55.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 1350.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 27.35 (-40.8%) & 13.4 (-48.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46:05 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1416.7, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1416.7, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 35.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, increasing by 2.6% and gaining 35.95 in value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider investing in SBI Life.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45:50 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:33:50 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1391.15 and the high price is 1425.1.

29 Jan 2024, 10:08:03 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:16 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months-5.53%
6 Months6.51%
YTD-3.61%
1 Year9.82%
29 Jan 2024, 09:42:26 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1417.6, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1417.6. There has been a 2.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 36.85.

29 Jan 2024, 09:07:36 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1388.3, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1410.95

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1388.3. It has experienced a decrease of 1.61% in percentage change and a net change of -22.65.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17:50 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1410.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,085. The closing price for the stock was 1,410.95.

