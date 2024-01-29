Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Insurance Stock Soars in Trading Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1413.2 and closed at ₹1410.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1414, while the lowest was ₹1357.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at ₹139,002.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1495 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,085 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 915.25 11.95 1.32 950.1 530.2 578895.41 Bajaj Finserve 1621.4 -8.8 -0.54 1741.85 1216.1 258229.82 SBI Life Insurance Company 1404.05 23.3 1.69 1495.0 1039.25 140530.63 HDFC Life Insurance Company 579.9 0.8 0.14 710.6 457.95 124643.48 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 491.1 4.5 0.92 615.55 380.95 70648.24

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1397.7 as against previous close of 1391.5 SBI Life's stock is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1410.05. The bid price for the stock is Rs. 1417.05, while the offer price is Rs. 1418.05. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life's stock is 7,397,250.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1391.15 and a high of ₹1425.1 on the current day.

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1413.45, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1380.75 The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1413.45 with a percent change of 2.37. This represents a net change of 32.7.

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1420.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹16.4 (+49.77%) & ₹44.5 (+55.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 29 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹1350.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹27.35 (-40.8%) & ₹13.4 (-48.66%) respectively.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1416.7, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹1380.75 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1416.7, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 35.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market, increasing by 2.6% and gaining ₹35.95 in value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company and may consider investing in SBI Life.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 916.95 13.65 1.51 950.1 530.2 579970.66 Bajaj Finserve 1630.55 0.35 0.02 1741.85 1216.1 259687.08 SBI Life Insurance Company 1416.0 35.25 2.55 1495.0 1039.25 141726.7 HDFC Life Insurance Company 581.45 2.35 0.41 710.6 457.95 124976.64 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 490.05 3.45 0.71 615.55 380.95 70497.19

Sbi Life January futures opened at 1397.7 as against previous close of 1391.5 SBI Life is a stock currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1417.1. The bid price stands at Rs. 1424.3 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is Rs. 1425.65 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 7470750 shares.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.71% 3 Months -5.53% 6 Months 6.51% YTD -3.61% 1 Year 9.82%

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1417.6, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹1380.75 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1417.6. There has been a 2.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 36.85. Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1388.3, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹1410.95 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1388.3. It has experienced a decrease of 1.61% in percentage change and a net change of -22.65.

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1410.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,085. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,410.95.