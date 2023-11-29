Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1409.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, SBI Life Insurance Company had an open price of 1409. The stock closed at 1409.6, with a high of 1416 and a low of 1393.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently 141,629.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1438.5, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 9,809 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1395.7 and the high price is 1421.25.

29 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sbi Life November futures opened at 1425.1 as against previous close of 1414.05

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1419.4, while the offer price stands at 1420.05. There are 750 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity for sale at the bid price. The open interest for SBI Life is 4,125,000, indicating a significant amount of interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1414.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1409.6

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1414.65 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the actual change in price is an increase of 5.05 points.

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months7.08%
6 Months16.16%
YTD14.71%
1 Year12.68%
29 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1414.65, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1409.6

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1414.65 with a percent change of 0.36%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 5.05.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1409.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9809. The closing price for the day was 1409.6.

