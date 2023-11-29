Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, SBI Life Insurance Company had an open price of ₹1409. The stock closed at ₹1409.6, with a high of ₹1416 and a low of ₹1393.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹141,629.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1438.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 9,809 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.