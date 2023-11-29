Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, SBI Life Insurance Company had an open price of ₹1409. The stock closed at ₹1409.6, with a high of ₹1416 and a low of ₹1393.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹141,629.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1438.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 9,809 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1395.7 and the high price is ₹1421.25.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1417.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1419.4, while the offer price stands at 1420.05. There are 750 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same quantity for sale at the bid price. The open interest for SBI Life is 4,125,000, indicating a significant amount of interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1414.65 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the actual change in price is an increase of 5.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|7.08%
|6 Months
|16.16%
|YTD
|14.71%
|1 Year
|12.68%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1414.65 with a percent change of 0.36%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.05, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹5.05.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9809. The closing price for the day was ₹1409.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!