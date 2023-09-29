Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1300.05 and closed at ₹1300.95. The high for the day was ₹1308 and the low was ₹1284.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹128,940.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 8,403 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1288.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1288.4
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1288.4, with no change in value.
29 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1300.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,403. The closing price for the day was ₹1,300.95.