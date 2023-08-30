Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in the stock market today

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1291.55 and the close price was ₹1291.35. The stock had a high of ₹1300.6 and a low of ₹1290.3. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹129,799.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 5848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.