Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in the stock market today

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1291.55 and the close price was ₹1291.35. The stock had a high of ₹1300.6 and a low of ₹1290.3. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹129,799.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 5848 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1298.85
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1302.45, which represents a 0.28 percent increase. The net change in stock price is 3.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|3.23%
|6 Months
|15.72%
|YTD
|5.35%
|1 Year
|-0.08%
Sbi Life Live Updates
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1291.35
The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1296.65, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the actual change in price is 5.3.
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1291.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,848. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,291.35.
