Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1298.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1291.55 and the close price was 1291.35. The stock had a high of 1300.6 and a low of 1290.3. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 129,799.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 5848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1298.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.45, which represents a 0.28 percent increase. The net change in stock price is 3.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.81%
3 Months3.23%
6 Months15.72%
YTD5.35%
1 Year-0.08%
30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1291.35

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1296.65, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the actual change in price is 5.3.

30 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1291.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,848. The closing price for the shares was 1,291.35.

