Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in the stock market today

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1291.55 and the close price was ₹1291.35. The stock had a high of ₹1300.6 and a low of ₹1290.3. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹129,799.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 5848 shares.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1302.45, which represents a 0.28 percent increase. The net change in stock price is 3.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|3.23%
|6 Months
|15.72%
|YTD
|5.35%
|1 Year
|-0.08%
The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1296.65, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the actual change in price is 5.3.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,848. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,291.35.
