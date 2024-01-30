Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 1380.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1407.85 and closed at 1380.75. The stock reached a high of 1425.1 and a low of 1391.15. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 141,995.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1495 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1428.35 as against previous close of 1424.7

SBI Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of 1412.15. The bid price stands at 1420.4, while the offer price is 1421.4. With a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750, the stock is showing a strong demand. The open interest for SBI Life is at 6,873,000, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1393.25 and a high of 1432.70 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1418.2, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

The current stock price for SBI Life is 1418.2. There has been a 2.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 37.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-4.69%
6 Months10.63%
YTD-0.99%
1 Year13.45%
30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1418.2, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1380.75

The stock price of SBI Life has increased by 2.71% or 37.45. The current stock price is 1418.2.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1380.75 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 19,727 shares, with a closing price of 1,380.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!