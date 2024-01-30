Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1407.85 and closed at ₹1380.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1425.1 and a low of ₹1391.15. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹141,995.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1495 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,727 shares.
SBI Life, a leading insurance company, currently has a spot price of ₹1412.15. The bid price stands at ₹1420.4, while the offer price is ₹1421.4. With a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750, the stock is showing a strong demand. The open interest for SBI Life is at 6,873,000, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-4.69%
|6 Months
|10.63%
|YTD
|-0.99%
|1 Year
|13.45%
