Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares rise on positive trading day

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1395.7 and closed at ₹1412.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1421.25 and a low of ₹1395.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹141,063.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1438.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,525 shares.
The current price of Sbi Life stock is ₹1432.7 with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 25.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.79% or ₹25.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|5.31%
|6 Months
|14.0%
|YTD
|14.34%
|1 Year
|11.88%
The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1409, with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.11.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,525. The closing price for the day was ₹1,412.90.
