Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares rise on positive trading day

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1395.7 and closed at ₹1412.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1421.25 and a low of ₹1395.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹141,063.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1438.5, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.