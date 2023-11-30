Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 1407.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1395.7 and closed at 1412.9. The stock reached a high of 1421.25 and a low of 1395.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 141,063.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1438.5, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1432.7, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹1407.45

The current price of Sbi Life stock is 1432.7 with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 25.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 1.79% or 25.25.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months5.31%
6 Months14.0%
YTD14.34%
1 Year11.88%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1409, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1407.45

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1409, with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.11. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1412.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,525. The closing price for the day was 1,412.90.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.