Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1297.75 and closed at ₹1306.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1320.75 and a low of ₹1294 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹130,397.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 9473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.