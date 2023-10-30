Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1297.75 and closed at ₹1306.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1320.75 and a low of ₹1294 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹130,397.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 9473 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.36%
|3 Months
|4.78%
|6 Months
|14.28%
|YTD
|5.81%
|1 Year
|3.99%
