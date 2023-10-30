Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1302.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1315.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1297.75 and closed at 1306.2. The stock reached a high of 1320.75 and a low of 1294 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 130,397.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 9473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1315.65, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1302.55

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1315.65 with a 1.01 percent change and a net change of 13.1.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.36%
3 Months4.78%
6 Months14.28%
YTD5.81%
1 Year3.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1302.55

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1313.8. It has experienced a 0.86 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1306.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 9,473 shares and a closing price of 1,306.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.