Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1298.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1303.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1282.05 and closed at 1298.85. The highest price for the day was 1307 while the lowest was the opening price of 1282.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 130,495.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1374.85 and 1039.25 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 23,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1298.85 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 23,213 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1298.85.

