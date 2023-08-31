Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1282.05 and closed at ₹1298.85. The highest price for the day was ₹1307 while the lowest was the opening price of ₹1282.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹130,495.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1374.85 and ₹1039.25 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 23,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.