Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 1418.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1399.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, Sbi Life's open price was 1424 and the close price was 1418.2. The stock reached a high of 1432.7 and a low of 1393.25. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is currently at 140,143.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1418.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,896. The closing price for the shares was 1418.2.

