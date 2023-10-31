Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 1326.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1354.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1313.8 and closed at 1302.55. The stock's high for the day was 1330.55, while the low was 1305.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 132,794.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life on that day was 16,867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1354.45, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹1326.8

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1354.45, with a percent change of 2.08 and a net change of 27.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.08% or 27.65.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months7.33%
6 Months16.32%
YTD7.71%
1 Year5.86%
31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1326.5, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1302.55

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1326.5, which represents a 1.84% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.95 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1302.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,867. The closing price for the stock was 1302.55.

