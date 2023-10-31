Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1313.8 and closed at ₹1302.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1330.55, while the low was ₹1305.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹132,794.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life on that day was 16,867 shares.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1354.45, with a percent change of 2.08 and a net change of 27.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.08% or ₹27.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|7.33%
|6 Months
|16.32%
|YTD
|7.71%
|1 Year
|5.86%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1326.5, which represents a 1.84% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 23.95 points.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,867. The closing price for the stock was ₹1302.55.
