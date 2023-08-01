comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet as Investors React Negatively

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the SBI (State Bank of India) stock opened at 619.15 and closed at 620.1. The highest price reached during the day was 620.2, while the lowest price was 616.05. The market capitalization of SBI is 550,291.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 154,249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:06:46 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹612.75, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 612.75. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.35.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:47:41 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹611.6, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is 611.6. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of 8.5 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34:42 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:30:53 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹611, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 611. There has been a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.1, which means the stock has decreased by 9.1 points.

01 Aug 2023, 12:15:11 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹613.4, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current stock price of SBI is 613.4, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -6.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% and the value has decreased by 6.7 points.

01 Aug 2023, 12:04:46 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹615.4, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 615.4 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.7 points. Overall, this suggests that SBI stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:52:24 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹615.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is 615.2. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock has decreased by 4.9 points.

01 Aug 2023, 11:31:48 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹615.85, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 615.85, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the net value. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15:58 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹616.3, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹620.1

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 616.3 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the value has decreased by 3.8.

01 Aug 2023, 11:12:10 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹620.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a trading volume of 154,249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock stood at 620.1.

