Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet as Investors React Negatively

On the last day, the SBI (State Bank of India) stock opened at ₹619.15 and closed at ₹620.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹620.2, while the lowest price was ₹616.05. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹550,291.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 154,249 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹612.75, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹612.75. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.35. Click here for Sbi Dividend Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹611.6, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is ₹611.6. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.5 in the stock price. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹611, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹611. There has been a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.1, which means the stock has decreased by 9.1 points. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹613.4, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current stock price of SBI is ₹613.4, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -6.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% and the value has decreased by 6.7 points. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹615.4, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹615.4 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.7 points. Overall, this suggests that SBI stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Sbi Profit Loss Share Via

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹615.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is ₹615.2. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock has decreased by 4.9 points. Share Via

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹615.85, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹620.1 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹615.85, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the net value. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates. Share Via

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹616.3, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹620.1 Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹616.3 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the value has decreased by ₹3.8. Share Via

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹620.1 yesterday On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a trading volume of 154,249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock stood at ₹620.1. Share Via