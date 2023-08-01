Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stocks was 619.15, the close price was 620.1, the highest price reached during the day was 620.2, and the lowest price was 616.05. The market capitalization of SBI is 550,113.08 crore. The 52-week high for SBI stocks is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI stocks on that day was 153,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹620.1 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI was 153,888 shares. The closing price for the stock was 620.1.

