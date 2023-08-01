Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plummet as Investors React Negatively

On the last day, the SBI (State Bank of India) stock opened at ₹619.15 and closed at ₹620.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹620.2, while the lowest price was ₹616.05. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹550,291.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 154,249 shares.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹612.75. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.35.
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is ₹611.6. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹8.5 in the stock price.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹611. There has been a percent change of -1.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.1, which means the stock has decreased by 9.1 points.
The current stock price of SBI is ₹613.4, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -6.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% and the value has decreased by 6.7 points.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹615.4 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.7 points. Overall, this suggests that SBI stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is ₹615.2. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock has decreased by 4.9 points.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹615.85, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in the net value. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹616.3 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the value has decreased by ₹3.8.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a trading volume of 154,249 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's stock stood at ₹620.1.
