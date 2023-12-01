Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 568.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 570.5 and closed at 568.5. The stock had a high of 570.5 and a low of 565.9. The market capitalization of SBI was 505,980.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,139 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹568.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI on the BSE had a trading volume of 155,139 shares. The closing price for SBI on that day was 568.5.

