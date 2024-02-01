Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 626.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 627.65 and closed at 626.6. The stock had a high of 643.05 and a low of 621.95. The market capitalization of SBI was 571754.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 660.4 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 607,659.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹626.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, a total of 607,659 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 626.6.

