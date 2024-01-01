Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks surge with positive trading momentum

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 641.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI had an opening price of 646.45 and a closing price of 651.10. The stock reached a high of 649.50 and a low of 639.55. The market capitalization was 572,914.7 crore. The 52-week high was 660.40 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 654,616.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Sbi January futures opened at 646.55 as against previous close of 647.45

SBI's spot price is currently at 643.55. The bid price is 648.25, with a bid quantity of 4500. The offer price stands at 648.45, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock's open interest is at 89007000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹645.6, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹641.95

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 645.6, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and that the net change in price is 3.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months-2.25%
6 Months12.08%
YTD4.62%
1 Year4.94%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹641.95, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹651.1

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 641.95. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.15.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹651.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 654,616. The closing price for the shares was 651.1.

