Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks surge with positive trading momentum

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI had an opening price of ₹646.45 and a closing price of ₹651.10. The stock reached a high of ₹649.50 and a low of ₹639.55. The market capitalization was ₹572,914.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹660.40 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 654,616.
SBI's spot price is currently at 643.55. The bid price is 648.25, with a bid quantity of 4500. The offer price stands at 648.45, with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock's open interest is at 89007000.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹645.6, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% and that the net change in price is 3.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|-2.25%
|6 Months
|12.08%
|YTD
|4.62%
|1 Year
|4.94%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹641.95. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹9.15.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 654,616. The closing price for the shares was ₹651.1.
