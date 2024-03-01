Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI's stock opened at ₹744.9 and closed at ₹742.35. The high for the day was ₹754 and the low was ₹737.35. The market capitalization was ₹668720.28 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹777.5 and a 52-week low of ₹501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 372531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|22.39%
|6 Months
|33.27%
|YTD
|16.52%
|1 Year
|39.39%
The current price of SBI stock is ₹753.95, with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 372,531. The closing price for the stock was ₹742.35.
