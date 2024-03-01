Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI's stock opened at ₹744.9 and closed at ₹742.35. The high for the day was ₹754 and the low was ₹737.35. The market capitalization was ₹668720.28 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹777.5 and a 52-week low of ₹501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 372531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.