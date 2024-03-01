Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 749.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 753.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBI's stock opened at 744.9 and closed at 742.35. The high for the day was 754 and the low was 737.35. The market capitalization was 668720.28 crore, with a 52-week high of 777.5 and a 52-week low of 501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 372531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.32%
3 Months22.39%
6 Months33.27%
YTD16.52%
1 Year39.39%
01 Mar 2024, 09:11 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹753.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹749.3

The current price of SBI stock is 753.95, with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.62. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹742.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 372,531. The closing price for the stock was 742.35.

