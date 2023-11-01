Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares soar as positive trading continues

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹568.45 and closed at ₹565.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹569.6, while the lowest price was ₹563.1. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹504,552.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹565.35 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, though the change is relatively small. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.
On the last day of trading, SBI had a BSE volume of 172,015 shares, and the closing price was ₹565.05.
