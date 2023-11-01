Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 565.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 568.45 and closed at 565.05. The highest price reached during the day was 569.6, while the lowest price was 563.1. The market capitalization of SBI was 504,552.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 172,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹565.35, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹565.05

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 565.35 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.3. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, though the change is relatively small. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

01 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹565.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI had a BSE volume of 172,015 shares, and the closing price was 565.05.

