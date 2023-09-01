Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹568.65 and the closing price was ₹567.65. The stock reached a high of ₹570.25 and a low of ₹559.35. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹500,937.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,385,583.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹567.65 on last trading day
