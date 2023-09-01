Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 567.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 568.65 and the closing price was 567.65. The stock reached a high of 570.25 and a low of 559.35. The market capitalization of SBI is 500,937.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,385,583.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹567.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,385,583 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 567.65.

