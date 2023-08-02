Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹619.15 and the closing price was ₹620.1. The stock reached a high of ₹620.2 and a low of ₹610.85. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹545,963.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,544 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.