Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 620.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 619.15 and the closing price was 620.1. The stock reached a high of 620.2 and a low of 610.85. The market capitalization of SBI is 545,963.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 467,544 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹611.75, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹620.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 611.75 with a percent change of -1.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.35% from its previous price. The net change is -8.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by 8.35 in value.

02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹620.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 467,544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares on that day was 620.1.

