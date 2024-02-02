Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹643 and the close price was ₹640.65. The high for the day was ₹652.9 and the low was ₹633.25. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹578180.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,546,194 shares.
02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 1,546,194 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹640.65.