Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 640.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 647.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was 643 and the close price was 640.65. The high for the day was 652.9 and the low was 633.25. The market capitalization of SBI is 578180.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,546,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹640.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 1,546,194 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 640.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!