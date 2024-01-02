Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 641.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 642.7 and closed at 641.95. The high for the day was 646.9 and the low was 637.6. The market capitalization of SBI is 572,914.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 794,497.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹641.8, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹641.95

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 641.8. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹641.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 794,497. The closing price for the shares was 641.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.