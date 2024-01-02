Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹642.7 and closed at ₹641.95. The high for the day was ₹646.9 and the low was ₹637.6. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹572,914.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 794,497.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.