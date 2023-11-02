Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 565.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 567.05 and closed at 565.35. The stock reached a high of 569.7 and a low of 563.9 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 505,310.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 426,099.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

