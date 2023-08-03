Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹609.5, and the closing price was ₹611.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹610.6, while the lowest was ₹594.2. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹534,182.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 420,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.