Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹609.5, and the closing price was ₹611.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹610.6, while the lowest was ₹594.2. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹534,182.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 420,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹611.75 yesterday
On the last day of trading for SBI BSE, the volume of shares traded was 420,472. The closing price for the shares was ₹611.75.