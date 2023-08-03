Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 611.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was 609.5, and the closing price was 611.75. The highest price reached during the day was 610.6, while the lowest was 594.2. The market capitalization of SBI was 534,182.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 420,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹611.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI BSE, the volume of shares traded was 420,472. The closing price for the shares was 611.75.

