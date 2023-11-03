Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 571.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 571.7 and the closing price was 566.2. The stock reached a high of 575.3 and a low of 567.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 510,397.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 473,859.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹578, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹571.9

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 578, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and the price has gone up by 6.1 points.

03 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of 573.45 and a high price of 577.10.

03 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹574.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹571.9

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is 574.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement.

03 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.59%
3 Months-1.36%
6 Months-1.36%
YTD-6.78%
1 Year-0.3%
03 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹571.9, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹566.2

The current stock price of SBI is 571.9 with a percent change of 1.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.7, indicating that the stock price has increased by 5.7.

03 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹566.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, there were 473,859 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 566.2.

