Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹571.7 and the closing price was ₹566.2. The stock reached a high of ₹575.3 and a low of ₹567.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹510,397.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 473,859.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.