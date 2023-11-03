Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹571.7 and the closing price was ₹566.2. The stock reached a high of ₹575.3 and a low of ₹567.75 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹510,397.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 473,859.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹578, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.07% and the price has gone up by 6.1 points.
The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of ₹573.45 and a high price of ₹577.10.
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹574.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.59%
|3 Months
|-1.36%
|6 Months
|-1.36%
|YTD
|-6.78%
|1 Year
|-0.3%
The current stock price of SBI is ₹571.9 with a percent change of 1.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.7, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹5.7.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, there were 473,859 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹566.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!