Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 589.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 593.45 and closed at 589.95. The stock's high for the day was 600, while the low was 591.45. SBI's market capitalization was recorded at 534,315.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were 629.65 and 499.35, respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 657,559.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹589.95 on last trading day

