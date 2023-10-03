Sbi Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹593.45 and closed at ₹589.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹600, while the low was ₹591.45. SBI's market capitalization was recorded at ₹534,315.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35, respectively. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 657,559.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.