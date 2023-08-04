comScore
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 590.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 598 and closed at 598.55. The stock reached a high of 600.75 and a low of 585.2. The market capitalization of SBI is 527,087.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,140,437.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:46:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹589, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹590.6

The current data for SBI stock shows that its price is 589 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.6, indicating a decrease of 1.6 rupees.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:36:26 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹591.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹590.6

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 591.6. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1, suggesting that there has been a small positive change in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:35:12 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:17:26 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹590.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹590.6

The current price of SBI stock is 590.95. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.35.

04 Aug 2023, 09:03:13 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹590.6, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹598.55

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 590.6. There has been a decrease in the price by 1.33% and a net change of -7.95.

04 Aug 2023, 08:13:38 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹598.55 yesterday

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total trading volume of 1,140,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI on that day was 598.55.


