Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹568.25 and closed at ₹564.7. The high for the day was ₹574.15, while the low was ₹566.95. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹510,353.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. On the BSE, 800,596 shares of SBI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.