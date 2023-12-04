Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 564.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 568.25 and closed at 564.7. The high for the day was 574.15, while the low was 566.95. The market capitalization of SBI was 510,353.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. On the BSE, 800,596 shares of SBI were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹564.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 800,596. The closing price for the stock was 564.7.

