Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹639.7 and closed at ₹639.05. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹648, while the lowest price was ₹636. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹574,208.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 342,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.