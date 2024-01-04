Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹639.7 and closed at ₹639.05. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹648, while the lowest price was ₹636. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹574,208.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 342,400 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBI stock, currently trading at a spot price of 640.2, has a bid price of 644.4 and an offer price of 644.55. The bid and offer quantities are both 1500. The stock's open interest stands at 93,079,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹640.15. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.25 in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|8.95%
|YTD
|0.22%
|1 Year
|5.07%
The current price of SBI stock is ₹643.6. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 342,400. The closing price for the day was ₹639.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!