Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 643.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 639.7 and closed at 639.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 648, while the lowest price was 636. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 574,208.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 342,400 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Sbi January futures opened at 646.55 as against previous close of 647.15

SBI stock, currently trading at a spot price of 640.2, has a bid price of 644.4 and an offer price of 644.55. The bid and offer quantities are both 1500. The stock's open interest stands at 93,079,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹640.15, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹643.4

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 640.15. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.25 in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months8.95%
YTD0.22%
1 Year5.07%
04 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹643.6, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹643.4

The current price of SBI stock is 643.6. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.2.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹639.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 342,400. The closing price for the day was 639.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.