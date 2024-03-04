Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 769.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹771.05 and closed at ₹769.3. The high for the day was ₹777 and the low was ₹768.7. The market capitalization was ₹689,916.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹777.5 and ₹501.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161,734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹769.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, SBI recorded a volume of 161,734 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹769.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!