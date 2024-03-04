Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 769.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 773.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 771.05 and closed at 769.3. The high for the day was 777 and the low was 768.7. The market capitalization was 689,916.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were 777.5 and 501.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161,734 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹769.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI recorded a volume of 161,734 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 769.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!