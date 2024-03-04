Sbi Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹771.05 and closed at ₹769.3. The high for the day was ₹777 and the low was ₹768.7. The market capitalization was ₹689,916.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹777.5 and ₹501.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161,734 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
