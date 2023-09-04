Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks soar with positive trading day

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stocks was ₹563, and the closing price was ₹561.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹571.35, while the lowest price recorded was ₹562. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹508,434.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The total BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,710,220. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi September futures opened at 573.0 as against previous close of 571.4 SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 570.75. The bid price for the stock is 573.05, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. The offer price is 573.25, with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 93,189,000 shares, indicating significant market activity and investor interest.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹571.6, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹569.7 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹571.6. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, equivalent to a net change of 1.9.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹569.2, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹569.7 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹569.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.07% 3 Months -7.22% 6 Months 1.49% YTD -7.19% 1 Year 6.8%

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹569.7, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹561.3 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹569.7, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.5% and has gained 8.4 points.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹561.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a trading volume of 1,710,220 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI shares on this day was ₹561.3.