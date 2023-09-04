comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stocks soar with positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 569.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stocks was 563, and the closing price was 561.3. The highest price reached during the day was 571.35, while the lowest price recorded was 562. The market capitalization of SBI was 508,434.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The total BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,710,220.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03:56 AM IST

Sbi September futures opened at 573.0 as against previous close of 571.4

SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 570.75. The bid price for the stock is 573.05, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. The offer price is 573.25, with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 93,189,000 shares, indicating significant market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:58 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹571.6, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹569.7

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 571.6. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock price, equivalent to a net change of 1.9.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:40:13 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹569.2, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹569.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 569.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.5.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:54 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months-7.22%
6 Months1.49%
YTD-7.19%
1 Year6.8%
04 Sep 2023, 09:02:51 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹569.7, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹561.3

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 569.7, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.5% and has gained 8.4 points.

04 Sep 2023, 08:22:56 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹561.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) recorded a trading volume of 1,710,220 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI shares on this day was 561.3.

