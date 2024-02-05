Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 650.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 651.35, the closing price was 647.85, the high was 660.3, and the low was 646.6. The market capitalization was 580,455.98 crore. The 52-week high was 660.4, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume was 2,299,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 638.5 and a high price of 654.65 for the current day.

05 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Sbi February futures opened at 650.0 as against previous close of 652.1

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 650.95. The bid price is 655.2, with a bid quantity of 1500 shares. The offer price is 655.4, with an offer quantity of 4500 shares. The open interest stands at 125149500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹651.15, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹650.4

The current price of SBI stock is 651.15. There has been a 0.12% change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.02%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months13.32%
YTD1.18%
1 Year23.02%
05 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹650.4, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹647.85

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 650.4, which represents a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹647.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,299,394. The closing price for the day was 647.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!