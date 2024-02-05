Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹651.35, the closing price was ₹647.85, the high was ₹660.3, and the low was ₹646.6. The market capitalization was ₹580,455.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹660.4, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume was 2,299,394 shares.
The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹638.5 and a high price of ₹654.65 for the current day.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 650.95. The bid price is 655.2, with a bid quantity of 1500 shares. The offer price is 655.4, with an offer quantity of 4500 shares. The open interest stands at 125149500.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹651.15. There has been a 0.12% change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.02%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|13.32%
|YTD
|1.18%
|1 Year
|23.02%
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹650.4, which represents a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,299,394. The closing price for the day was ₹647.85.
