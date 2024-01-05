Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹644.15 and the closing price was ₹643.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹646.3, while the lowest price was ₹639. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹573,584.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹660.4 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 323,484.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is ₹642.7, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative percentage change.
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 323,484 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹643.4.
