Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 643.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 644.15 and the closing price was 643.4. The highest price reached during the day was 646.3, while the lowest price was 639. The market capitalization of SBI was 573,584.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 660.4 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 323,484.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹642.7, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹643.4

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 642.7, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative percentage change.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹643.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 323,484 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 643.4.

