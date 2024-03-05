Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 773.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹774.9, closed at ₹773.05 with a high of ₹776.8 and a low of ₹769.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 689112.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹777.5 and the low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 553231.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:06:22 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:08:22 AM IST
