Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 773.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 774.9, closed at 773.05 with a high of 776.8 and a low of 769.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 689112.99 crore. The 52-week high was 777.5 and the low was 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 553231.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹772.15, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹773.05

As of the latest data, SBI stock is priced at 772.15 with a net change of -0.9 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹773.05 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 553,231 shares, and the closing price was 773.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!