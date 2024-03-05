Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹774.9, closed at ₹773.05 with a high of ₹776.8 and a low of ₹769.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 689112.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹777.5 and the low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 553231.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹772.15, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹773.05
As of the latest data, SBI stock is priced at ₹772.15 with a net change of -0.9 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹773.05 on last trading day
