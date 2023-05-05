Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:21 AM IST Livemint
SbiPremium
Sbi

The opening price of SBI was 571.5 with a high of 581 and a low of 569 during the current session.

SBI's stock opened at 571.5 and closed at 570.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were 581 and 569, respectively. SBI's market cap stood at 517,627.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 629.65 and a 52-week low of 430.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 443,304 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:22:13 AM IST

Sbi trading at ₹580, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹570.2

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 443,304 and the closing price was 570.2.

