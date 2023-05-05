Sbi Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

SBI's stock opened at ₹571.5 and closed at ₹570.2 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were ₹581 and ₹569, respectively. SBI's market cap stood at ₹517,627.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹629.65 and a 52-week low of ₹430.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 443,304 shares.